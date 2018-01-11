NEW DETAILS: Police seek man involved in foot pursuit

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department has identified that man involved in a pursuit on January 10th.

LPD officers attempted to stop a green Jeep Cherokee SUV for a violation of the city and state ordinance for muffler required.

However, the vehicle continued driving until parking in a private driveway. The driver immediately exited the vehicle and attempted to walk towards the house. Officers commanded the driver, later identified as Wyman Doucette-Ortiz, to stop and to get back in the car.

The driver took off running southbound and began jumping fences. The LPD officer did not pursue as the suspect had called for multiple people in area and there was a potential risk for an ambush.

Wyman Doucette-Ortiz had a suspended Oklahoma driver's license and Comanche County Warrants for CDS application to revoke a suspended sentence and Possession of CDS with intent to distribute. Three cell phones were taken in as evidence. The license plate on the vehicle was reported as stolen.

If you know the location of Wyman Doucette-Ortiz, please contact the Lawton Police Department.

