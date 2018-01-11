EHS parking lot demolition begins

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Demolition has started on the parking lot at Eisenhower High School. If you're dropping off your child there, be prepared for some changes.

For the next two weeks, all but one parking lot entrance on 52nd Street will be closed. The one accessible entrance is a temporary rock entrance toward the south end of the parking lot. The circular drive is still open for student drop off.

Project coordinators say a second entrance to the parking lot will be created after initial concrete work is complete.

