Committee to discuss new public safety facility tonight

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A committee looking into the costs of Lawton's new public safety facility is meeting at Lawton's City Hall tonight.



The committee was formed at Tuesday's city council meeting at the request of Councilman Caleb Davis. The committee first met yesterday. They discussed the proposed fire station as well as the proposed jail.





Councilman Jay Burk, who is on the committee, says he felt the discussions were productive but right now, they are still looking for answers.

“We haven't really done anything at this point, just some conversation. We said we would take a week to do this, to look this thing over, and we have absolutely no answers at this point.”



Council members Sean Fortenbaugh and Randy Warren are also on the committee alongside Burk and Davis.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.