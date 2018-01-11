Committee to discuss new public safety facility tonight

The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".
Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 2006 Ranger pickup trucks not to drive them after discovering that a man was killed in a wreck involving an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
Six Fort Sill instructors were rewarded for their hard work today. In today's Instructor of the Year ceremony, they recognized Field Artillery and Air Defense Artillery military and civilian instructors at all levels. Dean of Academics Doctor Kyle Smith says it's important to thank the instructors for their hard work.
