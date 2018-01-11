Heads up Caddo County voters

CADDO, COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Next Friday is the last day to register to vote for several school bond elections in Hinton, Boone-Apache, Carnegie and Anadarko schools. January 19th is also the last day to register to vote in the special election in Hydro.

Any Oklahoma resident over the age of 18 can register to vote. You can apply at your County Election Board office, most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. You can also apply online at ElectionsOK.GOV.

Election Day is set for February 13th.

