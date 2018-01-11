OK Dept of Health faces criticism for interim director’s salary

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Department of Health is facing criticism once again for the salary it's offering the agency's interim director.

The agency misspent $30-million, forcing layoffs of almost 200 people. However, the Board of Health is offering Interim Director Preston Doerflinger over $50,000 more than it has to according to state statute.

The statute also requires that the director have certain degrees or prior work experience in public health administration that Doerflinger doesn't have.

