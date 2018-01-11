High winds cause power outages around Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Nearly 850 homes lost power to their homes Thursday morning because of the high winds.

Winds reached over 60 mph on Thursday causing power lines near 38th and Cache to cross and "lockout" for damage safety. That lockout method is what caused to power to go out.

The outage happened at 7:30 this morning and lasted for 20 minutes. No damage was caused and no lines had to be rebuilt. Those lines are now fixed and service has been restored to homes in that area.

External Affairs Manager Tim Hushbeck said during the summer, power lines start to sag which makes them looser to move around in the wind. He had a message to those that may experience an outage.

"Just to be safe it's always good to let us know there's an outage because it might be something unique to your outage,” said Hushbeck. “In this case there was a lot of people out in the area and obviously we knew almost immediately once it went out."

Hushbeck said he and his staff are on standby 24/7 for all outages.

You are encouraged to report outages to PSO on their website. You can view PSO outage map here. The telephone number to reach PSO is 1-888-216-3523.

