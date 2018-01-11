Pet deer charms hearts in Cache - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Pet deer charms hearts in Cache

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
(Source: Matthew Harrison) (Source: Matthew Harrison)

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - A domesticated deer roaming around and visiting people in Cache has left some wondering why she's so friendly. 

Martheia Niedo's sister owns the gentle deer, named Ben, and appreciated having so unusual a pet. 

“We have people going by, taking pictures of her," Niedo said. 

Ben's been making the five-mile trip to town recently, where she met Matthew Harrison at his house.

"I was really surprised," he said. "It just walked right up to me, and I got down to take a picture with it, and it kinda nuzzled my neck. I'm like this is kinda weird, but that's what happened."

After seeing she had a collar, he posted the picture and asked if anyone had lost their deer.

"A lot of people had been commenting and posting pictures about this deer that's been roaming around town and taking pictures with it," Harrison said.

Niedo said her brother-in-law rescued Ben around two years ago while hunting and bottle fed her. He was even behind the unusual name.

"We thought she was a boy but my brother-in-law named her,” she said. “My sister said, ‘How come you named her Ben?’ and he said ‘because she's going to go beeen…beeen’."

Niedo said her sister was worried about the deer not coming home the first few times she roamed off, but that hasn't been the case.

"Towards dark, she makes her way back home and stands at the back door. Whenever you look out the back door, she is looking at the screen door," Niedo said.

Cache's animal control is asking residents not to panic or shoot the deer if they see her roaming around. 

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump's first medical check-up as president set for Friday

    Trump's first medical check-up as president set for Friday

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:11 AM EST2018-01-12 07:11:17 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 8:03 AM EST2018-01-12 13:03:23 GMT

    What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.

    What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.

  • Trump pans Haiti, African countries with vulgarity

    Trump pans Haiti, African countries with vulgarity

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-01-12 07:21:12 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 8:02 AM EST2018-01-12 13:02:56 GMT

    Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist. 

    Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist. 

  • Some Walmart employees get raises, others to lose their jobs

    Some Walmart employees get raises, others to lose their jobs

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-01-12 05:31:06 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 8:01 AM EST2018-01-12 13:01:59 GMT

    Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.

    Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.

    •   
Powered by Frankly