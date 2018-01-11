UPDATE: Police chase leads to crash at Lawton intersection

UPDATE LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Two suspects were admitted to a hospital after a crash in Lawton Thursday night.

Lawton Police say the chase started around 9:30 p.m. when the department’s Special Operations Unit attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the car kept going.

Police said the chase lasted about three to four minutes going south on 38th Street, with the driver speeding up in an attempt to get away through the intersection of 38th and Gore Boulevard..

That's what police say caused a four-vehicle crash where one truck flipped.

Two people inside the suspect's car were taken to a hospital.

The passenger was taken to O-U medical center with hip and pelvic fractures.

The driver was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Police say methamphetamine was found in the suspect's car and that there was a warrant for the passenger’s arrest.

The suspects at this point have not been identified.



Original story:

