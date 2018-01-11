Public safety facility committee meets again

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A committee formed at Tuesday's Lawton city council meeting met again Thursday evening to discuss ways of reducing costs of the city's public safety facility.



Committee members talked about reducing the size of the proposed jail.



They compared what the city currently pays daily to house inmates compared to how much it would cost to contract it out.



Committee Chair and Lawton Councilman Caleb Davis said they have a couple variables they'd like to consider before they present what their findings at a special meeting on Tuesday.



The Committee plans to meet again Friday evening at 5:30.

