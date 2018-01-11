LPD Citizen Police Academy learns about patrol division

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Lawton Police Department's Citizen Police Academy learned more about the department's patrol division and what officers do on a day-to-day basis at Thursday night’s class.

In the course's second meeting, attendees found out the reasons why officers do the things they do, like why they conduct pat downs.



They learned that officers touch cars during traffic stops in order to leave fingerprints. That way, if someone takes off from a stop, they can better identify that car.



Sergeant Timothy Jenkins says it’s lessons like that that are the heart of the Citizen Police Academy.

“They're able to understand why we do it,” says Sgt. Jenkins, “and even tell their friends and family 'hey, when an officer does this, this is why,' or 'if we see this happen on the side of the road when we're driving by, this is why the officer's performing that way,' and that way, it keeps a line of communication open between us and them,"

The Citizen Police Academy will continue to meet Thursday evenings for the next 10 weeks.



It's too late to sign up, but the department plans to host another course next year.

