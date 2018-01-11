Funeral service set for Raymond McAlister

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The funeral service for Raymond McAlister has been announced.



The service will be held 10 a.m Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Cameron Baptist Church.

The service will be open to Ray's many friends in the community.



Raymond passed away Wednesday afternoon after weeks of declining health.



He was 60 years old.



A donation account is being prepared to help cover funeral costs.

