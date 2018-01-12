Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected REIT Stocks -- Annaly Capital Management, Ladder Capital, National Retail Properties, and MFA Financial

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on NLY, LADR, NNN, and MFA which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com navigates the Diversified REITs space, which owns and manages a mix of property types, and collect rent from tenants. Coverage has been initiated on four stocks, particularly, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY), Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE: LADR), National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN), and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Annaly Capital Management

On Thursday, shares in New York-based Annaly Capital Management Inc. recorded a trading volume of 7.33 million shares. The stock ended at $11.44, climbing slightly by 0.62% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 12.38% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.32%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.64.

On January 09th, 2018, Annaly Capital Management provided notice to the record holders of the Company's 7.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of the redemption of all 11,500,000 of the issued and outstanding shares of this Series E Preferred Stock. The cash redemption amount for each share of Series E Preferred Stock is $25.00, plus accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date of February 08th, 2018. Get the full research report on NLY for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NLY

Ladder Capital

New York headquartered Ladder Capital Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.74% higher at $13.57. A total volume of 907,026 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 836,610 shares. The Company's shares are trading slightly below their 50-day moving average by 0.49%. Furthermore, shares of Ladder Capital, which operates as a REIT in the US, have an RSI of 48.70. The free technical report on LADR can be accessed at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LADR

National Retail Properties

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in National Retail Properties Inc. saw a slight gain of 0.10%, ending the day at $40.41. The stock recorded a trading volume of 526,609 shares. The Company's shares are trading 1.80% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases, have an RSI of 33.77. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on NNN at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NNN

MFA Financial

New York headquartered MFA Financial Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.04% higher at $7.78 with a total trading volume of 1.58 million shares. The stock is trading 2.76% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities, have an RSI of 43.97. See the free research coverage on MFA at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MFA

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotidian-technical-highlights-on-selected-reit-stocks----annaly-capital-management-ladder-capital-national-retail-properties-and-mfa-financial-300581883.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



