Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2017 Distributions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, announced today 2017 year-end tax reporting information.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP 828806109

Ticker Symbol: SPG













% of

Record 2/14 Record 5/17 Record 8/17 Record 11/16

Annual Dividend Dates Pmt 2/28 Pmt 5/31 Pmt 8/31 Pmt 11/30 Totals Total Total Distribution per Share $1.750000 $1.750000 $1.800000 $1.850000 $7.150000

Taxable Ordinary Dividends $1.750000 $1.750000 $1.800000 $1.850000 $7.150000 100.0% Qualified Dividends $0.086177 $0.086177 $0.088639 $0.091101 $0.352094

(included in

Taxable Ordinary Dividends)











Total Capital Gain Distribution $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 0.0% Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000

(included in

Total Capital Gain Distribution)











Nondividend Distributions $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000



Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP 828806885

Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ













% of

Record 3/17 Record 6/16 Record 9/15 Record 12/15

Annual Dividend Dates Pmt 3/31 Pmt 6/30 Pmt 9/29 Pmt 12/29 Totals Total Total Distribution per Share $1.046875 $1.046875 $1.046875 $1.046875 $4.187500

Taxable Ordinary Dividends $1.046875 $1.046875 $1.046875 $1.046875 $4.187500 100.0% Qualified Dividends $0.051552 $0.051552 $0.051552 $0.051552 $0.206208

(included in

Taxable Ordinary Dividends)











Total Capital Gain Distribution $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 0.0% Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000

(included in

Total Capital Gain Distribution)











Nondividend Distributions $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000



Should you need additional information, please contact Investor Relations at 800-461-3439.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

X FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS

ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS





About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

