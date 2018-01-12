Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2017 Di - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2017 Distributions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, announced today 2017 year-end tax reporting information. 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock 
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol: SPG







% of


Record 2/14

Record 5/17

Record 8/17

Record 11/16


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 2/28

Pmt 5/31

Pmt 8/31

Pmt 11/30

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$1.750000

$1.750000

$1.800000

$1.850000

$7.150000


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$1.750000

$1.750000

$1.800000

$1.850000

$7.150000

100.0%

Qualified Dividends

$0.086177

$0.086177

$0.088639

$0.091101

$0.352094


(included in
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)







Total Capital Gain Distribution

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

0.0%

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000


(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution)







Nondividend Distributions

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000


 

Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol:  SPGPrJ







% of


  Record 3/17

Record 6/16

Record 9/15

Record 12/15


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31

Pmt 6/30

Pmt 9/29

Pmt 12/29

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$1.046875

$1.046875

$1.046875

$1.046875

$4.187500


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$1.046875

$1.046875

$1.046875

$1.046875

$4.187500

100.0%

Qualified Dividends

$0.051552

$0.051552

$0.051552

$0.051552

$0.206208


(included in
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)







Total Capital Gain Distribution

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

0.0%

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000


(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution)







Nondividend Distributions

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000


Should you need additional information, please contact Investor Relations at 800-461-3439.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

X

FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS


ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS



About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

