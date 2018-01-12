Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2017 Distributions

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com
SOURCE Simon
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, announced today 2017 year-end tax reporting information.
Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol: SPG
% of
Record 2/14
Record 5/17
Record 8/17
Record 11/16
Annual
Dividend Dates
Pmt 2/28
Pmt 5/31
Pmt 8/31
Pmt 11/30
Totals
Total
Total Distribution per Share
$1.750000
$1.750000
$1.800000
$1.850000
$7.150000
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
$1.750000
$1.750000
$1.800000
$1.850000
$7.150000
100.0%
Qualified Dividends
$0.086177
$0.086177
$0.088639
$0.091101
$0.352094
(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
0.0%
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
(included in
Nondividend Distributions
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ
% of
Record 3/17
Record 6/16
Record 9/15
Record 12/15
Annual
Dividend Dates
Pmt 3/31
Pmt 6/30
Pmt 9/29
Pmt 12/29
Totals
Total
Total Distribution per Share
$1.046875
$1.046875
$1.046875
$1.046875
$4.187500
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
$1.046875
$1.046875
$1.046875
$1.046875
$4.187500
100.0%
Qualified Dividends
$0.051552
$0.051552
$0.051552
$0.051552
$0.206208
(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
0.0%
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
(included in
Nondividend Distributions
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
Should you need additional information, please contact Investor Relations at 800-461-3439.
THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):
X
FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS
ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-property-group-announces-reporting-information-for-2017-distributions-300581719.html
©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.