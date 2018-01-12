OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nouveau Monde Graphite to OTCQX

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSX-V: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF), a Quebec based Canadian junior mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nouveau Monde Graphite upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Nouveau Monde Graphite begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NMGRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to Nouveau Monde Graphite on upgrading from the OTCQB market to OTCQX," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will allow Nouveau Monde Graphite to efficiently leverage its existing TSX-V listing to build visibility and provide a more transparent trading market for U.S. investors."

"In response to growing US investors interest for our company, we are pleased to begin trading our common shares on the OTCQX. Our presence on this market is one of the necessary steps forward to take in our rapidly advancing graphite project development," said Charles-Olivier Tarte, Chief Financial Officer of Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau-Monde is a Quebec based Canadian junior mining company that focuses on the development of its world-class natural graphite asset located in the town of St-Michel-des-Saints some 130 km north of Montreal. On top of producing graphite concentrate through typical crushing-grinding-flotation flowsheet, the company targets to process further their graphite flake in a second transformation for manufacturing purified spherical graphite to be sold into the Lithium-Ion Battery (LiB) market.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com

OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

