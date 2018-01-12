Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to bash his way out

LONDON (AP) - A British butcher who got locked in a freezer says he was saved by a frozen sausage that he used as a battering ram.
Chris McCabe says he became trapped in the walk-in freezer at his shop in Totnes, southwest England, last month when wind blew the door shut. The safety button to open the door had frozen in the -20 C (-4 F) chill.
McCabe said he tried unsuccessfully to kick the button free before picking up a 1.5 kilogram (3.3 pound) black pudding, a form of blood sausage.
McCabe told website Devon Live that he used the meaty tube "like a battering ram" and managed to unstick the button after several blows.
The grateful butcher told the Daily Mirror: "Black pudding saved my life, without a doubt."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
The hospital president said that the woman wasn't mistreated while in the hospital's care, the incident was isolated and hospital officials are conducting an extensive internal review.
The hospital president said that the woman wasn't mistreated while in the hospital's care, the incident was isolated and hospital officials are conducting an extensive internal review.