Some utility rates could go down after US corporate tax cuts

By TIM TALLEY
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Public utility regulators from Oklahoma to Massachusetts are considering lowering the rates consumers pay for electricity and natural gas after a federal tax overhaul reduced the corporate income tax rate by 14 percent.

The law that went into effect Jan. 1 lowers the highest corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. Now, regulators and consumer groups including AARP are demanding that the rates consumers pay be rolled back to prevent utilities from receiving windfall profits.

Utilities are allowed to incorporate federal income tax obligations into the rates they charge customers. Bob Anthony, a member of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates utilities in the state, says it's not fair to over-collect federal taxes from consumers.

  Bixby PS sends home letter to parents about sexual assault investigation

    Bixby Public Schools has released a letter to parents concerning the months-long investigation into the sexual assault of a student. The Bixby board of education did not discuss the investigation in their first meeting of the year last night but the interim superintendent sent a letter to parents after the meeting. In the letter, the school assured parents they would cooperate with authorities. 

    Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist. 

    A Florida man has claimed a $451 million Mega Millions jackpot, choosing a lump sum of $282 million.
