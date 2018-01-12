OKC airport reports record numbers from 2017

Bixby Public Schools has released a letter to parents concerning the months-long investigation into the sexual assault of a student. The Bixby board of education did not discuss the investigation in their first meeting of the year last night but the interim superintendent sent a letter to parents after the meeting. In the letter, the school assured parents they would cooperate with authorities.
Bixby Public Schools has released a letter to parents concerning the months-long investigation into the sexual assault of a student. The Bixby board of education did not discuss the investigation in their first meeting of the year last night but the interim superintendent sent a letter to parents after the meeting. In the letter, the school assured parents they would cooperate with authorities.
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.
House Lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at providing more protections to whistleblowers. House Bill 2528 would allow state employees who have reported agency wrongdoing the right to file a civil action if they face retaliation form that agency for their actions. The whistleblower would also be entitled to recover costs and attorney fees for a successful prosecution.
House Lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at providing more protections to whistleblowers. House Bill 2528 would allow state employees who have reported agency wrongdoing the right to file a civil action if they face retaliation form that agency for their actions. The whistleblower would also be entitled to recover costs and attorney fees for a successful prosecution.