BURKBURNETT, OK (KSWO)- Officials say first responders were called out to a deadly head-on collision on I-44 near Burkburnett around 8:00 p.m. last night.



The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that two men died in the wreck in the two-vehicle head-on crash. It happened about a mile south of Daniels Road in the southbound lanes. Devery Lionel Holliday, 54 yrs. old of Burkburnett and Russel Jay Williams, 57 yrs. old of Wichita Falls were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses say one car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-44 when it hit the other car head-on.

The southbound lanes had to be shut down, and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane as first responders worked to clean up the scene. Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies and Burkburnett Fire/EMS were on scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

