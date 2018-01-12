Officials say first responders were called out to a deadly head-on collision on I-44 near Burkburnett. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that two men died in the wreck. It happened around 8:00 last night about a mile south of Daniels Road. Witnesses say one car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-44 when it hit the other car head-on.
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.
