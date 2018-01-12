UPDATE: Norman active shooter identified - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Norman active shooter identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- Authorities have identified the man behind Wednesday's active shooter situation in Norman.

Police say William Ray Adams, 55, walked into a wind turbine manufacturer, armed and wearing a gas mask. They say he then tried to kidnap his wife and was stopped when two co-workers intervened. He shot and injured one co-worker, 32-year-old Colette Wind. The second co-worker was able to stop him when they shot him with his own gun.

Adams and Wind were both taken to the hospital. After Adams is released, he'll be taken to jail on several complaints including attempted kidnapping and discharging a firearm.

