Oklahoma health officials say flu death toll is 22

Oklahoma health officials say flu death toll is 22

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma health officials say 22 people have died from the flu in the state this season, and more than 1,000 people have been hospitalized.

An update released Thursday says that more than half of the people hospitalized for flu are age 50 and up. The state Department of Health says it isn't too late to have a flu shot.

A shot is recommended for people 6 months of age and older. Those at highest risk for flu complications are pregnant women; the elderly; children younger than 5; and people with asthma, diabetes, chronic heart and lung disease and other chronic conditions.

The agency says people should wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home from work and away from public places if they are ill.

