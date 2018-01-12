Officials release name of woman killed in crash this morning

One person is dead after a car collided with a semi-truck this morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., 37-year-old Brant Johnson of Kansas was driving a semi-truck on Highway 60 near Hereford. Mambrye Vallejo-King of Amarillo was driving behind the semi-truck on the highway.

DPS officials say Johnson made a left turn into the crossover from the outside lane, and Vallejo-King's car collided into the back of the semi-truck.

Vallejo-King was pronounced dead on the scene.

Johnson was not injured in this incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

