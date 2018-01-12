Lawton woman arrested following overnight stabbing

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police responded to a stabbing overnight. The call came in around 11:30 last night that a person was stabbed on the 600 block of SW 45th Street.

When officers arrived, the victim was holding her left arm and told police she had just been stabbed with a knife. She had multiple stab wounds to her left upper arm and chest.

After further investigation, Bambi Glover was arrested for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. The knife was taken as evidence.

