Scholarship Deadlines Approaching for Lawton Area High School Seniors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- More than $25,000 is available to graduating seniors from Lawton and the surrounding area but the Lawton Community Foundation scholarship application deadlines are quickly approaching.

Lawton Community Foundation Scholar Award Application Deadline: Feb. 7, 2018 One-year, $2,000 scholarship for graduating seniors in each of the following high schools: Cache, Elgin, Frederick, Geronimo, Lawton, Lawton Eisenhower and Lawton MacArthur.

Nell Franklin Scholarship Application Deadline: March 1, 2018 One-year, $2,000 scholarship for female graduating high school seniors from Lawton High School, Lawton Eisenhower or Lawton MacArthur who plan to attend Cameron University or Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton.

Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship Application Deadline: March 15, 2018 One-year, $1,000 scholarship for graduating seniors participating in ROTC at Lawton Eisenhower High School.

Lawton Healthcare Scholarship Application Deadline: June 1, 2018 One-year, $2,000 scholarship for high school graduates attending or planning to attend Great Plains Technology Center (Lawton campus) to pursue study in a healthcare or medical program.

Frank Curran Memorial/Lawton Noon Lions Club Scholarship Application Deadline: March 15, 2018 Four-year, $1,500 per year scholarship for graduating seniors planning to attend Cameron University in Lawton.



To apply for any the scholarships, visit occf.academicworks.com. More than 120 online scholarships are available for students statewide.

Information provided by the Lawton Community Foundation.