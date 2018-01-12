Deadline to register for voting in the school elections is approaching

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- January 19th is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Comanche County February 13th school elections.

Any persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Those who need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form no later than midnight Friday, January 19.

Application forms are available at the County Election Board office, as well as, most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county or at www.elections.ok.gov.

Information provided by the County Election Board Office.