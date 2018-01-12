Public invited to share input on proposed trail

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus will be hosting a public meeting on January 18th at 6:00 p.m. to gather input on the proposed recreational trail project on Falcon Road connecting Altus Air Force Base to the Altus Reservoir. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Altus City Hall, 509 South Main Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Anyone unable to attend may submit comments to Park & Recreation Director Chris Griffith at (580) 481-2265 or cgriffith@altusok.gov by January 18, 2018.

Information provided by the City of Altus.