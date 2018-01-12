Public invited to share input on proposed trail

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus will be hosting a public meeting on January 18th at 6:00 p.m. to gather input on the proposed recreational trail project on Falcon Road connecting Altus Air Force Base to the Altus Reservoir. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Altus City Hall, 509 South Main Street. This meeting is open to the public.
Anyone unable to attend may submit comments to Park & Recreation Director Chris Griffith at (580) 481-2265 or cgriffith@altusok.gov by January 18, 2018.
Friday, January 12 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-13 00:41:34 GMT
Saturday, January 13 2018 5:44 AM EST2018-01-13 10:44:07 GMT
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.