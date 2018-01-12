Firefighters responding to fully engulfed structure fire in Cache

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- A structure in Cache has caught on fire. The fire is located on Deacon Row in Cache.

According to the homeowner, the fire started in the chicken coop. There was a heat lamp on for a chick.

The homeowner heard a noise from inside her house, came outside, and saw the smoke and fire.

Both Cache and Indiahoma fire departments responded. The barn is a complete loss. One chicken perished in the flames.

