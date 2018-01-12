Former nursing home employee arrested for prescription fraud

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton woman has been issued an arrest and summons after attempting to obtain schedule II drugs with a fraudulent prescription.

The suspect, Heather Hale, was stopped by police outside of Anderson’s Pharmacy. The pharmacy was previously notified that Hale had terminated her job at Cedar Crest Nursing Home at the beginning of December and any prescriptions filled after that date were not given to the patients they were intended for.

Authorities say Hale showed up at the Pharmacy yesterday claiming to work at the Nursing Home with prescription forms. One of the prescriptions was even for a deceased patient.

Upon further investigation, police determined that the prescriptions were not signed by the doctor that allegedly prescribed the medication. In total, there were 15 fraudulent prescriptions.

Hale was placed her under arrest for Prescription by Fraud.

