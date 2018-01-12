Two men hospitalized following police pursuit in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One person was arrested and another hospitalized following a vehicle pursuit in Lawton last night.

Lawton Police officers attempted to stop a white Toyota Rav4 for speeding and land straddling at 11th Street and Washington Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The driver did not stop for police. A pursuit ensued until the vehicle collided with traffic at the intersection of 38th and Gore Blvd. The driver failed to stop at the red light and crashed into a pickup truck headed westbound. The truck rolled and two more vehicles were also hit.

The driver, later identified as Chaowalit Chindaratana, was placed under arrest for Eluding a Police Officer. Chindaratana and the front seat passenger were both transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police located a clear plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, a black digital scale, 3 small clear plastic baggies, 2 syringes, an Altoid can containing methamphetamine residue, a tip of a torch, a 9mm bullet and an Ice Breakers container in the vehicle.

Chindaratana was placed under arrest for DUI, Eluding a Police Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Lane Straddling, and Insurance Required.

The passenger was not taken into custody due to him later being transferred to OU Medical Center for his injuries.

A total of 18.7 grams of methamphetamine was recovered.

