Police: Tulsa fraud suspect had master postal service key

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police say one of two people arrested this week in a money fraud case was in possession of a special key that can open outgoing mail boxes in the city.

A probable cause affidavit said the pair cashed stolen money orders worth nearly $2,800. One of the suspects had a master key that opens blue U.S. Postal Service boxes.

The Tulsa World reported that, according to police, the found several stolen postal service crates when they raided a hotel room this week. Police say one of the suspects admitted stealing money orders from the mail.

One suspect is named in three complaints alleging the uttering of a forged instrument and possessing a false ID. The other is charged with uttering forged instruments.