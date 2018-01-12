OK lawmakers introduce legislation to protect whistleblowers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- House Lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at providing more protections to whistleblowers. House Bill 2528 would allow state employees who have reported agency wrongdoing the right to file a civil action if they face retaliation form that agency for their actions.

The whistleblower would also be entitled to recover costs and attorney fees for a successful prosecution.



The move to increase whistleblower rights comes amid the ongoing investigation into the State Department of Health, which suffered significant financial mismanagement.



If passed, the law would take effect in November.

