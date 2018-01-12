OK lawmakers introduce legislation to protect whistleblowers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- House Lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at providing more protections to whistleblowers. House Bill 2528 would allow state employees who have reported agency wrongdoing the right to file a civil action if they face retaliation form that agency for their actions.
The whistleblower would also be entitled to recover costs and attorney fees for a successful prosecution.
The move to increase whistleblower rights comes amid the ongoing investigation into the State Department of Health, which suffered significant financial mismanagement.
Friday, January 12 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-13 00:41:34 GMT
Saturday, January 13 2018 5:44 AM EST2018-01-13 10:44:07 GMT
