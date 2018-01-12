Bixby PS sends home letter to parents about sexual assault investigation

BIXBY, OK (KSWO)- Bixby Public Schools has released a letter to parents concerning the months-long investigation into the sexual assault of a student.
The Bixby board of education did not discuss the investigation in their first meeting of the year last night but the interim superintendent sent a letter to parents after the meeting.
In the letter, the school assured parents they would cooperate with authorities. They also announced their search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. Kyle Woods, who resigned amid accusations that the assault happened at his house.
This week, court documents showed that the teens accused of the assault gave admissions to police though it is still unclear what they admitted to.
