LPD adds eight new officers to the force

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police force grew by eight officers after today's graduation from the police academy.



This morning, those cadets took turns ringing the bell in front of the police station signifying their commitment to their brothers in blue. The next time they ring the bell will be when they retire and turn in their badge.

One graduate says his greatest achievement was earning the highest GPA in the academy but it came with some challenges.

"The toughest part was trying to learn it all and make sure I understand it because our lives and other peoples are on the line and other people's rights are there, and you don't want to infringe on those rights and you wanna do what's right and go home,” explained Christopher Womack.



These cadets won't patrol on their own for another four months. The next academy starts in February.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.