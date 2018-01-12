Woman injures attacker who held her at knife point, suspect want - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman injures attacker who held her at knife point, suspect wanted

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
BAILEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Investigators with the Bailey County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted on charges of aggravated assault. Just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 2, deputies were called to the Dutch Road Dairy in Bailey Co.

Officials say a 20-year-old woman was working at the dairy when she was attacked by a man. The man is accused of placing a knife to the woman's neck. The woman fought back and was able to get the knife away from the suspect. The victim told police she cut the suspect's right palm with the knife. Deputies say they found a trail of blood from the suspect.

The victim was not injured in the attack.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, clean shaven, light-skinned and was dressed in black clothing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bailey County Sheriff's Office at (806) 272-4268.

