Antioch Baptist Church plans MLK day walk

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Everyone is invited to hit the pavement on Main Street in Duncan in honor of Martin Luther King, Junior.

The "One Community Living the Dream" event will start with a service at Antioch Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday. At 1:00 p.m., they will march to the Palace Theater on Main street. Once there they will watch the movie "Hidden Figures."

Event Coordinator Shannon Sanders says this is a great way for everyone to come together.



“It’s important for us to remember the legacy of Dr. King by bringing all races together... No matter what the past was, we are living for the future we just really want to celebrate his life and what he stood for and that is equality.

You can also buy t-shirts at the Impact 580 church during the march. All the money earned will go towards next year's event. They will cost between $12 and $14 apiece.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.