NEW DETAILS: Massage parlor owner faces further charges

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A woman arrested in a prostitution sting earlier this week at Angel Massage and Spa on Gore Blvd is facing further charges.

Guilian Lian Zhang, 59, is charged with felonious pandering for offering to procure and encourage another person to engage in prostitution.

An employee of Zhang’s told police that Zhang asked her to work at the parlor and she’d been there a month or two. The victim said that she lived at Zhang’s apartment, paid her rent and was also forced to give her a percentage of each massage.

Zhang’s bond has been set at $2,500. If convicted, she faces between 2 and 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $3,000. Her next court appearance is January 25th.

