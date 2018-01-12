Working seismograph on display at Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - After an increase in earthquakes in the past few years in Oklahoma, the Lawton Public Library is one of the first to get some new technology that will help the state study them. On display right now is a small seismograph that sends data to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

The library's technology specialist contacted the geological survey looking for ways to set up an educational display on earthquakes and learned about this Bridging Local Outreach and Seismic Signal Monitoring program.

That allowed Lawton to a Raspberry Shake seismograph. It can pick up little movement like a person walking by or larger vibrations like a trash truck rumbling outside the building. But the data that scientists are looking for is movement on the Meers Fault Line, which is north of Lawton.

Lawton Library Director Kristen Hurr says there are many different uses for this seismograph.

"It's a way to educate the public about earthquakes and seismographs and just to learn a little bit more about how the earth moves and a little bit about geology," Hurr said. "It's informational and educational and entertaining all at the same time."

Other libraries, community centers and schools all over the state will also be getting this small seismograph, but Lawton was one of the first to get it up and running. This display will be up as long as the seismograph is doing its job of sending back important information to the geological survey in Norman.

