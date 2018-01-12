Fletcher teen chosen to attend Congress of Future Medical Leader - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fletcher teen chosen to attend Congress of Future Medical Leaders

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
FLETCHER, OK (KSWO)-A local teen will be headed to Massachusetts this summer for a program aimed at inspiring our future doctors and scientists and helping them reach their goals.

Riley Anne Heitz, a sophomore and honor student at Epic Charter School of Oklahoma who's from Fletcher was chosen to attend the Congress of Future Medical Leaders near Boston in June.

The event is for honor students planning to become physicians or enter the field of medical research.

It's helps them reach their dream by providing a path, plan and resources.

Heitz was nominated by Dr. Mario Capecchi, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, based on Heitz's academic achievement, potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
 

