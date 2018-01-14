Mural draws attention to Lawton store

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A new mural is drawing attention to a local business in Lawton. A local artist named Darry Shaw is behind this painting at Chiefs Smokin’ Icehouse on Cache Road. It's a picture of Jack Nicholson blowing a smoke ring. Shaw said the business owners were looking for a way to mask their dumpster. It only took him six hours to get it done by using house paint that can last up to 20 years.

Shaw said his goal was to make it a destination spot.

"I'm trying to get people for this to be a destination,” said Shaw. “People like to come take their pictures especially with the selfie and everything going on now, take pictures in front of it. So now they may come here spend their money. Everyone in this town is my friend so, it helps everybody out."

Shaw painted the Jack Nicholson mural last Saturday. Darry and his brother Terry have also painted other murals across town.

