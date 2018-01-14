WWII Veteran passes away at age 102

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One of Lawton's oldest living veterans has passed away. Retired Sergeant Venice James served in World War Two and the Korean War. When he returned to Lawton, he worked as a barber. He was also active in the community, working with the NAACP and many local churches. James was one of the first to register at the VA Center when it was built in 2001.

He was 102 years old.

