Grassfire burns south of Marlow

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters worked to control a grassfire near Marlow Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said the fire burned between Blackburn Road and Highway 29. A number of departments responded including Duncan, Marlow, Rush Springs, Bray and Central High to fight the fire.

Fire officials said the fire had the potential to threaten surrounding structures in the area, and is now under control.

