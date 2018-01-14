UPDATE: Investigation continues into deadly dog attack in Duncan

The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.

The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.

Authorities in Duncan are investigating after a 3-year-old was killed over the weekend by a dog. (Source KSWO)

Authorities in Duncan are continuing to investigate after a 3-year-old girl was killed on Sunday by a family dog.

According to officials, the attack happened near F Street and Demolay Avenue in east Duncan. The circumstances surrounding the attack are still being investigated but authorities did say the girl was attacked and dragged outside by the dog which has been described as a "bulldog mixed-breed." When officers arrived on the scene the dog began to approach them and it was shot and killed. Officers then began to perform life-saving measures on the girl before EMS arrived. The girl ultimately died of her injuries. Officials said the dog had only been in the home for about two weeks.

The girl was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office where they will perform an autopsy. The dog was also taken and will have an autopsy performed on it as well.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.