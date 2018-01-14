UPDATE: Investigation continues into deadly dog attack in Duncan - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Investigation continues into deadly dog attack in Duncan

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Authorities in Duncan are investigating after a 3-year-old was killed over the weekend by a dog. (Source KSWO) Authorities in Duncan are investigating after a 3-year-old was killed over the weekend by a dog. (Source KSWO)
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Authorities in Duncan are continuing to investigate after a 3-year-old girl was killed on Sunday by a family dog.

According to officials, the attack happened near F Street and Demolay Avenue in east Duncan. The circumstances surrounding the attack are still being investigated but authorities did say the girl was attacked and dragged outside by the dog which has been described as a "bulldog mixed-breed." When officers arrived on the scene the dog began to approach them and it was shot and killed. Officers then began to perform life-saving measures on the girl before EMS arrived. The girl ultimately died of her injuries. Officials said the dog had only been in the home for about two weeks.

The girl was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office where they will perform an autopsy. The dog was also taken and will have an autopsy performed on it as well. 

