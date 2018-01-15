FutureWeld and Frontier Techni-Kote Industries Announce Merger

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureWeld Co., Inc. ("FutureWeld") and Frontier Techni-Kote Industries, LLC ("FTK") today announced that the companies have agreed to merge and form Frontier Group, Inc. ("Frontier Group" or the "Company").

The merger represents the combination of two leading companies in the southwestern U.S. aerospace metal finishing industry. Founded in 1979 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, FutureWeld has been one of the few independent aerospace metal finishing companies to be Nadcap accredited to offer chemical processing, non-destructive testing and welding services. Founded in 1994 and based in Chino Valley, Arizona, FTK has had a long-standing reputation for providing best-in-class chemical processing services to aerospace and other customers throughout Arizona and the southwestern U.S.

Andrew Furrer, President of Frontier Group, commented, "The combination of FutureWeld and FTK to form Frontier Group marks the coming together of two market leaders who together have more than 60 years of experience serving the aerospace and other industries. We're thrilled to offer our joint customers more capabilities, faster delivery and a higher level of expertise as a result of the merger. We will continue to make investments in our own business to ensure that we continue providing the highest levels of service in the industry."

Furrer continued, "No other metal finishing supplier in Arizona can match Frontier Group's breadth of comprehensive services, including anodize, chem film, paint, passivation, phosphate, non-destructive testing, welding and more. As one of the few independent metal finishing providers in Arizona, our only focus is to provide the best service to our customers. We look forward to adding additional services and expertise to support our current and future customers."

Key highlights of the combination include:

Two facilities ( Phoenix and Chino Valley, Arizona ) with more than 40,000 square feet of capacity and two complete anodize and other chemical processing lines

and ) with more than 40,000 square feet of capacity and two complete anodize and other chemical processing lines More than 70 experienced employees

The ability to service customers throughout all of Arizona , southern California and other states in the southwestern U.S.

, southern and other states in the southwestern U.S. The most comprehensive service offering of any metal finishing provider based in Arizona

Frontier Group's management will own a significant portion of the Company alongside Montage Partners, a private equity firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, focused on investments in the western U.S.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group is the leading Arizona-based provider of metal finishing services to the aerospace & defense and other industries including medical, commercial, industrial, and automotive. Since its founding in 1979, Frontier Group has delivered unrivaled quality and service to its long-standing customers across the southwestern U.S. Frontier Group is uniquely qualified as Arizona's only independent metal finishing service provider that is Nadcap accredited to offer chemical processing, non-destructive testing, and welding services.

