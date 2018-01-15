TaxSlayer Rated Highest Overall of Online Tax Services for 2017-18

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

TaxSlayer rated highest for maximum refund, ease of use, best customer service, and overall experience in online taxes versus its competitors

AUGUSTA, Ga., Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Price and value continue to be important factors for Americans selecting an online tax service, but speed, ease of use, and delivering the maximum refund also rank high among U.S. households. According to the 2017-18 American Online Tax Satisfaction Survey, the research suggests consumers are looking to combine the best online tools, education, and tips to ensure they receive the biggest refund or owe the least taxes in 2018.

TaxSlayer was rated #1 in overall experience in the survey, and was recognized as the leader in six key metrics of customer satisfaction, including: maximum refund/minimum amount owed, ease of use, best value, fastest tax filing process, best customer service, and most trusted in online tax filing platforms.

The study from M is for Marketing via Research Now measured customer satisfaction of four online tax filing platforms among 1,208 customers from October 2017 – January 2018 with 95 percent confidence +/- 3.

"Putting the customer first is TaxSlayer's number one priority, so it's rewarding to see our customers rate us so highly," said Brian Rhodes, President and CEO, TaxSlayer. "As tax season kicks off, we are hyper-focused on ensuring our customers have a stress-free tax filing experience. To help make that a reality, we've hired hundreds of additional customer support advocates to provide help with everything from tax questions to tech support, so everyone can get their taxes done quickly, receive the refund they deserve and kick off 2018 with extra income."

On average, about 79 percent of online tax filers get a refund, but according to the research, 92 percent of TaxSlayer customers stated they received a refund. The research also revealed that TaxSlayer customers are most likely to recommend the company based on maximum refund, overall experience, and customer service.

"We are especially thrilled to have topped the study for likelihood to recommend," said Chris Moloney, Chief Marketing Officer, TaxSlayer. "Having customers recommending and referring their friends to your service remains the gold standard in the marketing world."

As the company works to empower its customers as part of its new brand strategy, TaxSlayer continues to release new products and enhance its consumer platform to reduce the amount of time customers spend filing taxes. TaxSlayer recently announced the launch of refundNOW, the first fully online refund advance offering available to customers in the U.S.

refundNOW is another way TaxSlayer is putting the customer front and center during the tax filing season. Many customers have been experiencing longer delays in getting refunds, so the company developed this product to help address that specific customer need. Qualifying customers can receive up to $1,000 in as little as 48 hours of their e-file being accepted by the IRS.1 Customers can select to receive these funds with no upfront fees2 via direct deposit into their bank account or via an American Express Serve® Prepaid Card.

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer makes life simpler and less stressful for millions of Americans with exceptional, easy-to-use technology. Trusted for over 50 years, TaxSlayer saves business owners, tax professionals and individual consumers time and money with high-quality, high-value financial products. In addition to offering the top-rated tax preparation software, support, and tools, TaxSlayer's products are radically transforming the legal, bookkeeping, and HR/payroll arenas, helping small business owners better serve their customers.

The company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2017, representing a 200% increase over the past three years. TaxSlayer's software was ranked #1 for five straight years in numerous categories, including overall satisfaction by the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP).

Methodology

M is for Marketing through Research Now surveyed 1,208 users of online tax filing platforms October 2017 – January 2018 including TaxSlayer®, TurboTax®, TaxAct®, and H&R Block® Online. TaxSlayer was rated number one in four categories (Best Value, Ease of Use, Fast Tax Filing Process, and being a Company I Can Trust). TaxSlayer was also most likely to be recommended based on Customer Service, Overall Experience, and Maximum Refund/Minimum Owed. 92% of TaxSlayer respondents report they received a refund. Number one rating in Maximum Refund, Customer Service, and Overall Experience is based on being rated number one in respondents' likeliness to recommend. Margin of error 3 +/- at 95% confidence.

1refundNOW is an optional non-recourse loan available at no additional cost. refundNOW is not the actual tax refund. refundNOW is available for a limited time, while supplies last. If approved, loan amounts offered are $500 or $1000. The loan amount will be deducted from the tax refund and reduces the refund amount disbursed directly to the taxpayer. Approval is subject to refund amount, identity verification, eligibility criteria, underwriting standards, and other terms and conditions. refundNOW is not available in Illinois. Tax returns may be filed electronically without applying for a refund transfer or refundNOW. Available disbursement options are an American Express Serve® card or direct deposit. Timing of refundNOW delivery is based on IRS acknowledgement of the tax return and other factors. refundNOW provided by River City Bank, Member FDIC.

2Refund transfer services provided by River City 2Bank, Member FDIC. Fees will apply, including tax preparation fees, and will be deducted from the tax refund. A refund transfer is not required to apply for refundNOW.

