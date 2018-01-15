Oklahoma Highway Patrol: Separate crashes leave 2 dead

The city of Geronimo is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior today by hosting a food drive. The food drive is to fill their brand-new food pantry at the Senior Nutrition Center.
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Following in Martin Luther King, Junior's example. That's what hundreds of volunteers did Monday morning across Lawton. While many people spent the day relaxing, these volunteers lent a helping hand during Cameron University's Day of Service. The Douglas Learning Center was just one of the places volunteers were sent. They also helped at a few other LPS schools, the Lawton Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Club. But these volunteers had a BIG task inside ...
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.
