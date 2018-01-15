Oklahoma officials investigate after skeletal remains found - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma officials investigate after skeletal remains found

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Tulsa have launched an investigation following the discovery of human remains in a field near Tulsa International Airport.

Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Dave Walker says remains were found Saturday afternoon by people disposing of tree limbs in the field. Walker says a human rib cage and spine were found near a skull.

He says more skeletal remains were found near a tree after police arrived. Detectives believe the body has been in the field about four to five months. Walker says a pair of shoes that appeared to be worn by a man was also found.

Police do not know the cause of death or whether the death was suspicious. The Office of the State Medical Examiner and an anthropologist are helping detectives try to identify the remains.

