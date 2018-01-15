UPDATE: Man kidnapped from Lawton recovered in Florida - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Man kidnapped from Lawton recovered in Florida

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man has been arrested for felonious kidnapping in Northeastern Florida. The man he took has been recovered.

David Michael Bebout was wanted for taking his brother, who is in Oklahoma State custody, from Community Access on December 26th, 2017. Paul Bebout, the victim, has been recovered.

Police said 50-year-old Paul Bebout, suffers from mental health issues and is under the care of a company that provides home assistance.

Paul lives in a home with three other people and a health care provider who works for Community Access.Paul's brother, David Bebout, was awarded visitation to spend time with him Christmas Day but was not allowed to leave or take Paul anywhere. Police said David got into fight with the Community Access worker who lives with Paul.  David then drove away with Paul. The Community Access worker followed them for a short distance but returned back to the home to check on other people living there. The Worker called the police the next day and that's when this investigation began.

