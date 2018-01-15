The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.