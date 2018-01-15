Following an example: Cameron's MLK Jr. Day of Service

Giving the walls at Douglas Learning Center a fresh coat of paint for the MLK Jr. Day of Service (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Following in Martin Luther King, Junior's example. That's what hundreds of volunteers did Monday morning across Lawton. While many people spent the day relaxing, these volunteers lent a helping hand during Cameron University's Day of Service. The Douglas Learning Center was just one of the places volunteers were sent. They also helped at a few other LPS schools, the Lawton Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Club.

But these volunteers had a BIG task inside the halls of the Gateway Success Center. So with a paint brush in hand, they got to work.

This is the first year Douglas Learning Center has been part of the Day of Service. And there was a lot to be done. Hallways, door frames, and rooms were painted. Along with raking leaves and moving the center's food pantry to a different room.

Ashley Green with Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority said they come out every year for the day of service.

But she says the work they are doing today goes a long way.

"So hopefully the students and also the faculty when they come in tomorrow are extremely surprised and happy with the things we have done here today," Green said.

Volunteers from all ages and different groups came ready to paint. Katelyn Woods, a sophomore at Eisenhower and Miss SWOSU Outstanding Teen 2018, was excited to experience her first ever Day of Service.

"I like that instead of having a day off to do homework I'm here, and I'm working with a whole bunch of people that really love this community so it's great," Woods said.

Douglas has history in the civil rights movement. It was opened in 1902 as a school for African Americans in Lawton, and many of the people in class of 1960, one of the last segregated classes, are still alive today.

And Green takes that knowledge to heart as she gives back.

"This school is very historic. It means a lot not only to the community but also the civil rights movement," Green said. "So in combination of that and with Martin Luther King Junior Day, I just feel like it's just very wholesome. It feels really good to come here impact on a day and be here for an organization and for a building that means so much."

This movement is happening all over the U.S, not just in Lawton. In nearly every state, people rolled up their sleeves and gave back to their communities.

For you to get involved, look for early Day of Service registration to become a volunteer next year!

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.