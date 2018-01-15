Geronimo honors MLK Jr. with a community food drive

GERONIMO, OK (KSWO)- The city of Geronimo is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior today by hosting a food drive.



The food drive is to fill their brand-new food pantry at the Senior Nutrition Center.

Mayor Katherine Rice says this is something that the community needs:

“Service is at the backbone of any thriving community and it’s important to help out one another so that we can all grow together... We can all thrive together and it’s just good to be a good neighbor.”

The food pantry is not yet open but they are hoping it will be available to the public by the beginning of February.

