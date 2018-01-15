Crash scene cleared after semi-truck loses cut stones load on I- - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crash scene cleared after semi-truck loses cut stones load on I-35

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KXXV Viewer) (Source: KXXV Viewer)
TROY, TX (KXXV) -

The scene of a wreck involving a semi-truck has been cleared, according to TxDOT. 

The Department of Public Safety said that the accident happened near mile marker 308 or FM 935 in Troy. 

TxDOT said that the semi lost its load of cut stone, so both lanes were affected. 

Traffic is being diverted to the service roads in both directions. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Army vet sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery

    Army vet sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery

    Monday, January 15 2018 1:16 PM EST2018-01-15 18:16:55 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-01-16 02:49:27 GMT

    An Army veteran is suing a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Connecticut after he says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery, and it was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal...

    An Army veteran is suing a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Connecticut after he says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery, and it was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal pain.

  • King children criticize Trump, decry racism on MLK holiday

    King children criticize Trump, decry racism on MLK holiday

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:12 AM EST2018-01-15 14:12:58 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 9:43 PM EST2018-01-16 02:43:54 GMT
    Martin Luther King Junior's daughter, Bernice King, took issue with President Trump on the holiday honoring the Civil Rights icon. (Source: CNN)Martin Luther King Junior's daughter, Bernice King, took issue with President Trump on the holiday honoring the Civil Rights icon. (Source: CNN)

    Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day...

    Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

  • Casino company: Boat that caught fire had no past problems

    Casino company: Boat that caught fire had no past problems

    Sunday, January 14 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-01-15 03:52:57 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 9:43 PM EST2018-01-16 02:43:28 GMT

    Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.

    Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly